Rangers organise free medical camp in Khanpur, Ghotki

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Wahi Ghotto, Tehsil Khanpur, Mahar Goth area of District Ghotki in collaboration with District Health Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh organised a free medical camp in Wahi Ghotto, Tehsil Khanpur, Mahar Goth area of District Ghotki in collaboration with District Health Office.

Free medical facilities were provided to over 1800 people including women, children and elderly people, said a news release on Saturday.

Pediatricians, general physicians, orthopaedic, Chest Specialist, eye specialists, skin specialists and other specialists and Rangers doctors conducted free medical examination and provided free of charge medicines to patients.