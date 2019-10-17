UrduPoint.com
Researchers Discover Proof That Bodily Fluid Can Incapacitate Pathogens

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:33 PM

Researchers discover proof that bodily fluid can incapacitate pathogens

Scientists have found some evidence that mucus is not just a physical barrier that traps bacteria and viruses, but it can also disarm pathogens and prevent them from causing infections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Scientists have found some evidence that mucus is not just a physical barrier that traps bacteria and viruses, but it can also disarm pathogens and prevent them from causing infections.

Reported by Massachusetts Institute of Technology that more than two-hundred square meters of our bodies including the digestive tract, lungs, and urinary tract are lined with mucus.

A new study of Massachusetts Institute of Technology reveals that Specialized sugar molecules which are known as glycans can disarm opportunistic pathogens and prevent infection.

The team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology discovered there are hundreds of different glycans in mucus and they can prevent bacteria from communicating with each other and forming infectious biofilms, effectively rendering them harmless.

