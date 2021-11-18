Russia Confirms 37,374 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center
Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:27 PM
Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said on Thursday.
"Over the past day, 37,374 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,617 cases (7.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.41%.
Moscow registered 4,062 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,645 new cases, and the Samara region with 1,781 new cases.
The response center reported a record 1,251 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335.
In the same 24 hours, 36,414 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,919,250.