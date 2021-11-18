UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 37,374 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:27 PM

Russia Confirms 37,374 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 37,374 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,617 cases (7.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.41%.

Moscow registered 4,062 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,645 new cases, and the Samara region with 1,781 new cases.

The response center reported a record 1,251 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335.

In the same 24 hours, 36,414 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,919,250.

Related Topics

Russia Samara Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

Youth killed on road in Sargodha

28 seconds ago
 US throws support behind treaty to curb plastic

US throws support behind treaty to curb plastic

29 seconds ago
 Muhammad Amir tests positive for COVID-19

Muhammad Amir tests positive for COVID-19

12 minutes ago
 Social Welfare Department to open another 'Panahga ..

Social Welfare Department to open another 'Panahgah' at Nishtar hospital

9 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur police arrest proclaimed offender

Bahawalpur police arrest proclaimed offender

22 minutes ago
 Rape case accused arrested

Rape case accused arrested

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.