Russia Records 21,559 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia recorded 21,559 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 22,236 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,464,708, the federal response center said on Tuesday

"Over the past day, 21,559 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,709 cases (7.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.29%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,541 daily infections, down from 3,387 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,530 cases, up from 1,527, and the Moscow region with 1,450 cases, up from 1,330.

The response center reported a new record of 852 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 779 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 205,531.

In the same 24 hours, 17,368 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 13,513 the day before, bringing the total to 6,635,485.

