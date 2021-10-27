Russia Registers 36,582 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia registered 36,582 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 36,446 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,352,601, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Russia registered 36,582 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 36,446 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,352,601, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 36,582 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,055 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.44%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 5,789 infections, down from 6,074 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,913 cases, up from 2,735, and the Moscow region with 2,670 cases, down from 2,930.

The response center reported a new single-day record of 1,123 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,106 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 233,898.

In the same 24 hours, 29,151 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 26,973 the day before, bringing the total to 7,242,735.