Russia tops 1,000 daily virus deaths for first time

Russia on Saturday topped 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill and no restrictions in place

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Saturday topped 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill and no restrictions in place.

An official government tally showed 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new infections, setting a pandemic high for both fatalities and cases for the third day in a row.