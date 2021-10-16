Russia Tops 1,000 Daily Virus Deaths For First Time
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:52 PM
Russia on Saturday topped 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill and no restrictions in place
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Russia on Saturday topped 1,000 deaths over 24 hours for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with the country's jab drive at a standstill and no restrictions in place.
An official government tally showed 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new infections, setting a pandemic high for both fatalities and cases for the third day in a row.