Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Introduction of Sputnik Light, Flu Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health approved simultaneous administration of the Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines against influenza, according to drug instructions published in the state register of medicines.

"Interaction with a vaccine preventing influenza was studied in pre-clinical trials, which showed that there is no decrease in the immunogenicity of both the Sputnik Light vaccine ... and the influenza vaccine in the experiment when they are administered simultaneously," the document read.

At the same time, mixing vaccines in one syringe is not allowed.