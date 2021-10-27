UrduPoint.com

Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Introduction Of Sputnik Light, Flu Vaccines

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 01:11 PM

Russian Health Ministry Approves Simultaneous Introduction of Sputnik Light, Flu Vaccines

The Russian Ministry of Health approved simultaneous administration of the Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines against influenza, according to drug instructions published in the state register of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health approved simultaneous administration of the Sputnik Light single-component COVID-19 vaccine and vaccines against influenza, according to drug instructions published in the state register of medicines.

"Interaction with a vaccine preventing influenza was studied in pre-clinical trials, which showed that there is no decrease in the immunogenicity of both the Sputnik Light vaccine ... and the influenza vaccine in the experiment when they are administered simultaneously," the document read.

At the same time, mixing vaccines in one syringe is not allowed.

Related Topics

Russia Same Influenza

Recent Stories

Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown ..

Finnish scientists create 'sustainable' lab-grown coffee

39 seconds ago
 PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Footba ..

PCAA, PAF register wins in Pakistan Premier Football League games

40 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to bear medical expenses of Shakir Shu ..

Punjab govt to bear medical expenses of Shakir Shujabadi: Usman Buzdar

44 seconds ago
 ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addic ..

ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addicts

12 minutes ago
 Couple held after four brothers abandoned, one kil ..

Couple held after four brothers abandoned, one killed

12 minutes ago
 DIG directs for improving services of Police Facil ..

DIG directs for improving services of Police Facilitation Center Nathiagali duri ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.