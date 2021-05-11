(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's new system for protection against new infections that is currently being developed will be aimed at developing technologies for creating necessary vaccines and drugs, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Currently, the areas of spreading of natural focal infections are changing, new infections are emerging and old, forgotten infectious diseases are returning, foci of dangerous diseases that are common for humans and animals are formed. The fight against the previously unstudied coronavirus shows that development of a set of measures for countering such infections is only possible with the use of interdepartmental and interdisciplinary approach," Averyanov said.

According to the security council official, there are plans to "address a number of fundamental issues related to the need to develop technological platforms for the creation of new vaccines" within the new system.

The system will also be aimed at studying the consequences of viral infections, the problems of resistance to antimicrobial drugs, and the creation of new antibiotics, Averyanov went on to say.

"In addition, a focus will be made on boosting the technological base for the development of drugs for specific treatment of specific infectious diseases, as well as the use of existing drugs for the treatment of new diseases," Averyanov concluded.