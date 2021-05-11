UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's System For Protection Against New Infections To Focus On Vaccines - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 03:37 PM

Russia's System for Protection Against New Infections to Focus on Vaccines - Official

Russia's new system for protection against new infections that is currently being developed will be aimed at developing technologies for creating necessary vaccines and drugs, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Russia's new system for protection against new infections that is currently being developed will be aimed at developing technologies for creating necessary vaccines and drugs, Russian Security Council First Deputy Secretary Yury Averyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Currently, the areas of spreading of natural focal infections are changing, new infections are emerging and old, forgotten infectious diseases are returning, foci of dangerous diseases that are common for humans and animals are formed. The fight against the previously unstudied coronavirus shows that development of a set of measures for countering such infections is only possible with the use of interdepartmental and interdisciplinary approach," Averyanov said.

According to the security council official, there are plans to "address a number of fundamental issues related to the need to develop technological platforms for the creation of new vaccines" within the new system.

The system will also be aimed at studying the consequences of viral infections, the problems of resistance to antimicrobial drugs, and the creation of new antibiotics, Averyanov went on to say.

"In addition, a focus will be made on boosting the technological base for the development of drugs for specific treatment of specific infectious diseases, as well as the use of existing drugs for the treatment of new diseases," Averyanov concluded.

Related Topics

Russia Drugs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia's Lower Chamber Ratified Agreement on Milit ..

3 minutes ago

Weather to remain pleasant during Eid holidays as ..

3 minutes ago

Eid prayer at 7.30 a.m. in Faisal Mosque

3 minutes ago

EU Calls for De-Escalation of Tensions in Jerusale ..

3 minutes ago

England will tour Pakistan, Bangladesh over resche ..

17 minutes ago

Costa Rica to Buy Additional 2Mln Doses of Pfizer ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.