S. Korea Reports 32 More Cases, 11,110 In Total

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:37 PM

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 32 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Wednesday, raising the total number of infections to 11,110.

The daily caseload rose above 30 in nine days. Of the new cases, eight were imported, lifting the combined figure to 1,189.

BERLIN -- Germany's COVID-19 cases rose by 797 within one day to 176,007, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the country rose by 83 to 8,090, it added.

UNITED NATIONS -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for international action to help Africa deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are still early days for the pandemic in Africa, and disruption could escalate quickly. Global solidarity with Africa is an imperative -- now and for recovering better," said Guterres in a video message for the launch of a policy brief on the impact of COVID-19 on Africa.

NEW DELHI -- The Indian Health Ministry said Wednesday morning that 140 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 5,611 positive cases were reported since Tuesday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 3,303 and total cases to 106,750.

This is the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far in the country.

HARBIN -- No new confirmed COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases were reported in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, Heilongjiang still had one asymptomatic case. A total of 19,840 close contacts of COVID-19 patients in the province had been tracked, and 611 people were still undergoing medical observation.

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported no new cases of COVID-19 again on Wednesday, with the combined total of confirmed and probable cases remaining at 1,503, according to the Ministry of Health.

That means New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,153.

DAKAR -- Mauritania on Tuesday reported 50 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 131, with four deaths and six recoveries.

Out of 170 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 50 samples were positive, including 48 follow-up contact cases and two community transmission cases, the Mauritanian Ministry of Health said in a newsletter.

