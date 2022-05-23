UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed During Anti-polio Camping In Bannu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Section 144 imposed during anti-polio camping in Bannu

The district administration Bannu has imposed Section-144 in the district, banning pillion ridding, aerial firing, displaying and carrying of weapons, use of tinted glasses and unregistered motorbikes during polio campaign for 10 days till May 30 to avoid any untoward incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The district administration Bannu has imposed Section-144 in the district, banning pillion ridding, aerial firing, displaying and carrying of weapons, use of tinted glasses and unregistered motorbikes during polio campaign for 10 days till May 30 to avoid any untoward incident.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that the decision was taken in the light of threat alert by District Police Officer, recent terrorist attacks, upcoming anti-polio campaign and prevailing security situation in Bannu.

The notification said that strict security measures had been taken for anti-polio campaign on the advice of District Police Officer to avoid any untoward incident in the district. The government also claimed that if someone violated the law, strict action would be taken under section-188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Terrorist Bannu Police Polio Alert May Government

Recent Stories

Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia ..

Zelensky tells Davos: send us weapons, stop Russia trade

37 seconds ago
 Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikht ..

Imran using Pashtuns for his filthy politics: Ikhtiar Wali

39 seconds ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

PM Shehbaz Sharif reconstitutes NCOC at NIH

40 seconds ago
 MWMC starts washing city roads to avert from dust, ..

MWMC starts washing city roads to avert from dust, dirt

42 seconds ago
 Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

Bismah and Athapaththu eye T20I series win

13 minutes ago
 Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of D ..

Head of Russian-Controlled Enerhodar City Out of Danger After Murder Attempt - P ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.