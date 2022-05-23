Section 144 imposed during anti-polio camping in Bannu

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The district administration Bannu has imposed Section-144 in the district, banning pillion ridding, aerial firing, displaying and carrying of weapons, use of tinted glasses and unregistered motorbikes during polio campaign for 10 days till May 30 to avoid any untoward incident.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that the decision was taken in the light of threat alert by District Police Officer, recent terrorist attacks, upcoming anti-polio campaign and prevailing security situation in Bannu.

The notification said that strict security measures had been taken for anti-polio campaign on the advice of District Police Officer to avoid any untoward incident in the district. The government also claimed that if someone violated the law, strict action would be taken under section-188 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).