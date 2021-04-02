Serbia to Launch 1st Phase of Sputnik V Vaccine Production in May - Russian Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbia plans to launch the first phase of production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in May, and full production is expected to start by the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Serbia plans to launch the first phase of production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in May, and full production is expected to start by the end of the year, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said.

The diplomat praised production localization at Belgrade'sTorlak virology institute as "quite a promising area". Just recently, a delegation of Russian experts paid a visit to the institute, Botsan-Kharchenko recalled.

"They came to the conclusion that it is possible to implement this project .

.. In May, the first phase of the production will be launched, it envisions vaccine filling and packaging. I should stress that this is a complex technological process, as vaccines are somewhat different from potatoes, with all respect. By the end of the year, full-cycle production is expected to be launched to enable Serbia to meet both domestic and regional demand," Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with the International Affairs newspaper.