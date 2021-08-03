UrduPoint.com

Sixteen More Killed, Dozens Rescued In India's Monsoon Deluge

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:05 PM

Sixteen more killed, dozens rescued in India's monsoon deluge

At least 16 people have been killed and a quarter of a million people displaced from their homes after heavy monsoon rains lashed eastern India, officials said Tuesday, as the air force joined rescue efforts

Kolkata (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :At least 16 people have been killed and a quarter of a million people displaced from their homes after heavy monsoon rains lashed eastern India, officials said Tuesday, as the air force joined rescue efforts.

The latest deaths in West Bengal came a few days after 11 people were also killed in the state as the torrent of water swept away homes and triggered landslides.

Flooding and landslides are common during India's treacherous monsoon season from June to September and causes widespread devastation.

The annual downpours have been worsened by climate change, experts say.

Two river banks were breached and flooding affected at least half a million people in six districts in West Bengal over the past two days, the state's disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told AFP.

Five of the 16 people killed were swept away in the flood and the rest died when their mud houses collapsed, officials said.

Dozens of people were plucked from the rooftop of a submerged building with military helicopters, including a 100-year-old woman and a nine-month-old baby, Khan added.

Panicked residents had to flee for higher ground after water from a nearby dam was released, causing sudden flooding.

"We fear scores of people are still marooned. Indian Air Force helicopters and disaster management personnel are struggling to rescue them," he added.

Villager Samir Nandi, 65, said he had "never witnessed such a flood".

"Many people in (my) village took refuge on the roof of the buildings and they are waiting to be rescued." Authorities have set up more than 40 relief centres for the displaced in the flood-affected districts, senior state official Harekrishna Dribedi, said.

This year's monsoon, which had earlier inundated the western coast, has claimed the lives of at least 250 people so far.

Last month, at least 200 people died in the western state of Maharashtra after landslides sent torrents of mud onto villages.

The northern Himalayan states, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, have also reported several deaths.

str-abh/grk/oho

Related Topics

India Flood Water Died Dam Nandi June September Women From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor gi ..

Police take Rickshaw driver carrying four minor girls into custody

21 minutes ago
 Trump Lawyers Will Not Block Testimony of Ex-Justi ..

Trump Lawyers Will Not Block Testimony of Ex-Justice Dept. Staffers on 2020 Vote ..

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan Calls for emergency steps in 22 high ..

PM Imran Khan Calls for emergency steps in 22 high polio-risk districts

2 minutes ago
 Oil seeds, nuts, kernals exports witnessed record ..

Oil seeds, nuts, kernals exports witnessed record increase 212.64%

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrations; E shopping sites, b ..

Independence Day celebrations; E shopping sites, brand shops attract customers

3 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Expels Estonian Embassy S ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Expels Estonian Embassy Staffer

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.