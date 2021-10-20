'Speedy vaccination drive best way to keep schools open': Faisal Sultan

UrduPoint.com

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan Wednesday said that the vaccination programme is getting momentum in the country as a speedy jabs of coronavirus will only way to keep school open

Talking to a private news channel, he said the pandemic has already caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in last few years, therefore parents should get their children vaccinated against Covid-19.

"Vaccines would be the best defence against Covid-19 and vaccination would makes children less likely to catch the virus", he added.

He hoped that with the great support of parents and communities the government's national programme against Coronavirus would achieved the targets soon, adding, everyone should continue their concerted efforts to overcome the hurdles in the last mile to eradication.

Replying a query, he said parents were being taken into confidence for the vaccination in schools as vaccination is necessary for the continuation of the teaching process and the safety of children.

He expressed his confidence that government is "absolutely confident of being able to meet its ambitious targets by end of December.

Faisal Sultan further urged the public to continue adhere to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs).

He said the credit goes to the people who cooperated with the government, abides by the SOPs and the restrictions imposed by the government, therefore infectious and fatality rates have come down gradually.

