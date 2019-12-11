UrduPoint.com
Symposium:'Intellectual Disabilities & Brain Health' On Dec, 13

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:10 PM

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize International Symposium on "Intellectual disabilities and brain health" on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize International Symposium on "Intellectual disabilities and brain health" on Friday.

University spokesman said Wednesday that GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal would preside over the event as chief guest and a number of prominent scholars had been invited for the symposium.

