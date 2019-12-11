Symposium:'Intellectual disabilities & brain health' on Dec, 13

Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize International Symposium on "Intellectual disabilities and brain health" on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) will organize International Symposium on "Intellectual disabilities and brain health" on Friday.

University spokesman said Wednesday that GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal would preside over the event as chief guest and a number of prominent scholars had been invited for the symposium.