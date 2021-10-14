Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Receive Technology for Sputnik V Production - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary will receive technology for the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Reuters reported on Thursday.

According to Reuters, Budapest will receive technology this year.