Szijjarto Says Hungary Will Receive Technology For Sputnik V Production - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:30 PM
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary will receive technology for the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Reuters reported on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said that Hungary will receive technology for the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Reuters reported on Thursday.
According to Reuters, Budapest will receive technology this year.