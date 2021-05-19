Taiwan reports 275 COVID-19 cases, introduces Level 3 alert

Taiwan on Wednesday raised its COVID-19 alert to Level 3 across the island after it recorded over 100 locally transmitted cases for the fifth consecutive day

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :-- Taiwan on Wednesday raised its COVID-19 alert to Level 3 across the island after it recorded over 100 locally transmitted cases for the fifth consecutive day.

The alert is provisionally effective from Wednesday through to May 28, said the local disease monitoring agency.

It comes after the agency raised the COVID-19 alert for Taipei and New Taipei City to Level 3 on Saturday, as the two northern cities struggled to contain a spiraling number of local infections.

Taiwan on Wednesday recorded 275 new cases of COVID-19, of which 267 were local infections.

These new local cases are 140 females and 127 males, ranging from under five years of age to over 80 years old, said the agency.

Under Taiwan's four-tier alert system, a Level 3 alert means people are now required to wear masks at all times when they leave their homes, indoor gatherings of more than five people are not allowed, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people.

People should avoid unnecessary travel, activities and gatherings. Businesses and public facilities must regulate visitor flows and request that people wear masks and apply social distancing.

Meanwhile, Taiwan on Wednesday reported eight new imported cases from India, the Philippines and Japan.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island has risen to 2,533, including 14 deaths, the agency said.