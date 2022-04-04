UrduPoint.com

Taiwan Reports 275 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Taiwan reports 275 new COVID-19 cases

Taiwan on Monday reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, including 133 locally transmitted infections and 142 imported cases, said the island's disease monitoring agency

TAIPEI, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Taiwan on Monday reported 275 new COVID-19 cases, including 133 locally transmitted infections and 142 imported cases, said the island's disease monitoring agency.

Of the new locally transmitted cases, New Taipei had the highest number at 46, followed by Keelung at 31 and Taipei at 23, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 24,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 16,447 were local infections.

Related Topics

Keelung New Taipei Taipei

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

46 seconds ago
 WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

WAPDA expedites construction work on 12 dams

48 seconds ago
 Mongolia's active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 ..

Mongolia's active COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 first time since late 2020

50 seconds ago
 Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

Tigres beat Tijuana to go top in Liga MX

2 minutes ago
 Markets mostly up on US jobs data but rate worries ..

Markets mostly up on US jobs data but rate worries linger

2 minutes ago
 Aussie researchers uncover underground water "supe ..

Aussie researchers uncover underground water "superhighway"

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.