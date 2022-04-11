Taiwan reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TAIPEI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Taiwan on Monday reported 630 new COVID-19 cases, including 439 locally transmitted infections and 191 imported cases. No new deaths from the disease were reported, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

Confirmed cases were recorded in all the counties and cities of the island, the agency noted.

Of the new local infections on Monday, New Taipei had the highest number with 145, followed by Taipei with 100, the agency added.

To date, Taiwan has reported 28,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 19,018 were local infections.