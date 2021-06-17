Thailand administers over 7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Thailand has administered 7,003,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, as the nation accelerates its vaccination to fight against the spread of the corona-virus

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Thailand has administered 7,003,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, as the nation accelerates its vaccination to fight against the spread of the corona-virus.

Over 2.9 million doses of the vaccines have been given since the country launched its mass inoculation campaign 10 days ago, according to the data released by the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

A total of 5.1 million people, or about 7.3 percent of the country's nearly 70-million population, received the first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday, the data showed.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced late Wednesday to fully reopen the country to foreign visitors in four months.

In order to achieve this goal, an average of 10 million vaccine doses is planned to be administered each month from July onwards, and a threshold of 50 million people given first shots is targeted by early October, he said.

Thailand reported 3,129 new COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 207,724 infections and 1,555 deaths, according to the CCSA.

The CCSA said the quarantine measures for both Thai and international inbound travelers are likely to be modified from next month onwards.