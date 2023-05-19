Thalassemia camp held in Bahawalpur

Civil Society organized a Thalassemia camp at Milad Chowk in Chani Goth area of Bahawalpur district to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia disease

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ):Civil Society organized a Thalassemia camp at Milad Chowk in Chani Goth area of Bahawalpur district to donate blood for children suffering from Thalassemia disease.

According to a press release issued here, medical team comprising doctors and paramedics from Bahawal Victoria Hospital (One of largest civil hospitals of the country) arrived in the camp and collected blood for the children suffering from Thalassemia.

The press release concluded that a large number of people donated their blood. A number of children suffering from Thalassemia and anemia diseases have been registered with Thalassemia Center established at BVH Bahawalpur who were provided with blood from the blood bank free of cost.