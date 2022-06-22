UrduPoint.com

The Federal Cabinet Reduces The Price Of ‘Remdesivir’, An Antiviral Drug For Covid-19

Sameer Tahir Published June 22, 2022 | 03:23 PM

The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for Covid-19

The cost of a 100mg IV injection has dropped from Rs 2,300 to Rs 1,892 according to Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday decreased the cost of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication given to Covid-19 patients, in response to a rise in coronavirus cases in the nation.

According to Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Patel, the cost of a 100mg IV injection has dropped from Rs 2,300 to Rs 1,892.

Abdul Qadir Patel stated that the administration aims to enhance the healthcare system and make treatment cheaper, therefore this will help the public greatly.

Since the PTI government slashed the price of medicine from Rs 10,873 to roughly Rs 8,900 in September 2020, the Federal cabinet has lowered it five times.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advocates using Remdesivir in mild or moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of hospitalization but claims that no appreciable improvement has been shown in critical patients who have taken the medication.

Recent Stories

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

Govt intends to amend PEMRA rules: Marriyum

11 minutes ago
 Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Paki ..

Sethi favours provision of bases to the US in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

Be Great with HiOS, TECNO HiOS 8.6 Global Launch

27 minutes ago
 Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

Wayne Madsen, Shan Masood keep Derbyshire on track

1 hour ago
 Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current ..

Bilawal Bhutto asks the nation to give the current government at least 1 year to ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 bill ..

Pakistan, IMF reach deal for release of US $1 billion tranche

1 hour ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.