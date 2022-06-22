The federal cabinet reduces the price of ‘Remdesivir’, an antiviral drug for Covid-19

The cost of a 100mg IV injection has dropped from Rs 2,300 to Rs 1,892 according to Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Patel.

The federal cabinet on Tuesday decreased the cost of Remdesivir, an antiviral medication given to Covid-19 patients, in response to a rise in coronavirus cases in the nation.

Abdul Qadir Patel stated that the administration aims to enhance the healthcare system and make treatment cheaper, therefore this will help the public greatly.

Since the PTI government slashed the price of medicine from Rs 10,873 to roughly Rs 8,900 in September 2020, the Federal cabinet has lowered it five times.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advocates using Remdesivir in mild or moderate Covid-19 patients who are at high risk of hospitalization but claims that no appreciable improvement has been shown in critical patients who have taken the medication.