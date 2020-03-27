UrduPoint.com
Trump, Macron Discuss Efforts To Fight Economic Impact Of Coronavirus - White House

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:01 PM

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart during a call discussed ways of fighting the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart during a call discussed ways of fighting the negative economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House said in a statement.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France. President Trump and President Macron discussed the latest efforts to combat coronavirus and its economic effects. The two leaders agreed on the importance of close cooperation through the G7, G20, and P5 to help multilateral organizations, including the World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank, eliminate the pandemic quickly and minimize its economic impact.

The leaders also discussed important regional and bilateral issues," the White House said after their call on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the United States surpassed China to become the world leader in number of confirmed coronavirus cases. The US now has more than 83,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases versus China's 81,782, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

France comes in at number six on the JHU real-time tracker with 29,551 cases.

