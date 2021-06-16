UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Reports 1,997 New COVID-19 Cases, 372,221 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:26 PM

Tunisia reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 372,221 in total

Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 372,221

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 372,221.

The death toll from the virus rose by 89 to 13,656 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 324,846, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,575,876 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,405,955 people have received the vaccines, with 373,763 having received both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.

Related Topics

Tunisia March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Medicine 'pump' could help Parkinson's patients

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa 'World Music Festival' 2021 to kick off ..

2 minutes ago

Crimea Boosts Security to Avoid Provocations From ..

2 minutes ago

Former US Ambassador to Russia Understands Absence ..

2 minutes ago

Former US Ambassador to Russia Expects Return of A ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait's total COVID-19 cases exceed 330,000

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.