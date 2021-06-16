Tunisia reports 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, 372,221 in total

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 1,997 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections in the country to 372,221.

The death toll from the virus rose by 89 to 13,656 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 324,846, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,575,876 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

Since the start of the national vaccination campaign against the coronavirus on March 13, a total of 1,405,955 people have received the vaccines, with 373,763 having received both doses, according to the latest figures published by the ministry.