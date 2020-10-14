UrduPoint.com
Two Confirmed, 748 Suspect Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:36 PM

Two new confirmed and 748 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Two new confirmed and 748 suspect cases of the dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Wednesday, the both confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in Lahore.

The suspect cases of the dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 107 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 94 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently 13 patients are under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and anti-dengue staff recovered larvae from 8,795 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment cleanand dry to protect themselves from dengue.

