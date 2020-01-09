Two more polio cases surface in KP

Two more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the total number has surged to 91 in the province on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Two more polio cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as the total number has surged to 91 in the province on Thursday.

KP's Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication told that two-year-old boy from Dera Ismail Khan and nine-month-old girl from Lakki Marwat's tehsil Sari Naurang have been affected by poliomyelitis.

The total number of polio cases has reached 134 across the country.