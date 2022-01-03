Two Omicron-Linked Fatalities Recorded in South Korea - Reports

Two deaths in South Korea were found to have been associated with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Two deaths in South Korea were found to have been associated with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, media reported on Monday.

According to health officials in the southwestern city of Gwangju, cited by the official Yonhap new agency, two residents over 90 years old tested positive for Omicron and died in hospital on December 27 and December 30.

The authorities are investigating the specific causes of their deaths, the outlet reported.

If confirmed, these would be the first fatalities in the country from the variant, which is believed to be milder than previous mutations.