UK-based surgeons conduct 19 surgeries at Burns Centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) : United Kingdom based three plastic surgeon, who were on a three-day visit conducted 19 surgeries at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre in two days.

Dr Abid Rasheed, Dr Azhar Iqbal and Dr Waseem Saeed conducted the surgeries besides holding training workshops for Pakistani doctors during their tour.

Dr Azhar conducted nasal and facial surgery, Dr Abid conducted fat-grafting and Dr Wasim operated upon congenital hands of a patient on Friday, said an official source at Burns Centre.

The surgeons also examined around 150 patients, followed by a training sessions for doctors.

Doctors conducted 11 surgeries on the second day, the source added.

All operations were conducted free of charge. Rhinoplasty, tissue expansion, flaps (a technique in plastic and reconstructive surgery), Ptosis, (muscles of eyes surgery) and INTEGRA, he concluded.