UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK-based Surgeons Conduct 19 Surgeries At Burns Centre

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 09:07 PM

UK-based surgeons conduct 19 surgeries at Burns Centre

United Kingdom based three plastic surgeon, who were on a three-day visit conducted 19 surgeries at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre in two days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :United Kingdom based three plastic surgeon, who were on a three-day visit conducted 19 surgeries at Pak Italian Modern Burns Centre in two days.

Dr Abid Rasheed, Dr Azhar Iqbal and Dr Waseem Saeed conducted the surgeries besides holding training workshops for Pakistani doctors during their tour.

Dr Azhar conducted nasal and facial surgery, Dr Abid conducted fat-grafting and Dr Wasim operated upon congenital hands of a patient on Friday, said an official source at Burns Centre.

The surgeons also examined around 150 patients, followed by a training sessions for doctors.

Doctors conducted 11 surgeries on the second day, the source added.

All operations were conducted free of charge. Rhinoplasty, tissue expansion, flaps (a technique in plastic and reconstructive surgery), Ptosis, (muscles of eyes surgery) and INTEGRA, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Anti-torture legislation long overdue

30 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by seven runs, wi ..

35 minutes ago

US State Department on Russian Companies in Africa ..

1 minute ago

Catalan Protest Group Announces 'Ambitious' Plan f ..

1 minute ago

Sikh Yatrees commend the govt's steps for rights o ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Hopes for De-Escalation in Lebanon, Welcome ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.