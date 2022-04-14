UrduPoint.com

UK Regulator Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By French Company Valneva

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 12:44 PM

UK Regulator Approves COVID-19 Vaccine Developed by French Company Valneva

The United Kingdom is the first country to approve the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the French pharmaceutical company Valneva, making the drug the sixth vaccine authorized in the country, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United Kingdom is the first country to approve the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the French pharmaceutical company Valneva, making the drug the sixth vaccine authorized in the country, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Thursday.

"The UK's independent medicines regulator is the first in the world to approve the Valneva vaccine which becomes the sixth COVID-19 vaccine to be granted an MHRA authorization," the statement read.

The Valnela vaccine is also the first inactivated vaccine approved in the UK. Produced by cultivating the virus in the laboratory and deactivating it completely so that it cannot infect cells or replicate in the body, the vaccine induces an immune response to the coronavirus infection, the statement said, adding that the technology is widely exploited in developing flu and polio vaccines.

"Our approval of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Valneva today follows a rigorous review of the safety, quality and effectiveness of this vaccine, and expert advice from the government's independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines," MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said.

The Valneva vaccine was authorized for the use in people aged 18 to 50, with the second doze to be administered with a 28 days interval.

The UK has previously approved five vaccines for the coronavirus, including those produced by BioNTech, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Astrazeneca.

Related Topics

World Technology Polio Company United Kingdom June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic ..

Finance Ministry officials brief PM about economic condition

4 minutes ago
 US Secretary of State congratulates Shehbaz Sharif ..

US Secretary of State congratulates Shehbaz Sharif over becoming new PM

16 minutes ago
 PTCL Group Posts 3.2% Revenue Growth in Q1, 2022

PTCL Group Posts 3.2% Revenue Growth in Q1, 2022

26 minutes ago
 Russian-Chinese Bilateral Trade May Reach $200Bln ..

Russian-Chinese Bilateral Trade May Reach $200Bln Annually Before 2024 - Russian ..

46 seconds ago
 Air New Zealand drops proof of COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

Air New Zealand drops proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test for domestic, ..

49 seconds ago
 Zardari says hatred is not for Imran Khan but his ..

Zardari says hatred is not for Imran Khan but his mindset

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.