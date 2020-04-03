UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Capital Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:37 PM

Ukrainian Capital Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev has increased from 161 to 189, including two new fatalities adding up to a death toll of three, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev has increased from 161 to 189, including two new fatalities adding up to a death toll of three, Kiev Mayor Vitaliy Klichko said on Friday.

"The number of Kievans who have contracted the coronavirus over the past day has unfortunately increased by 28 and two people have died. There has been a total of 189 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in the capital, of which three were lethal," Klichko said at a briefing.

Of 28 new COVID-19 cases in Kiev, 17 were confirmed in male patients aged 16-70 and 11 others were confirmed in female patients aged 17-69, whereas the two new fatalities were both in females, according to the mayor.

He also said that only 13 patients had been taken to a hospital, while the rest were getting treatment in quarantine at home.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry has confirmed 942 COVID-19 cases, including 23 fatalities, as of Friday.

