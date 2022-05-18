UrduPoint.com

Unhygienic Roadside Food May Lead To Infectious Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Unhygienic roadside food may lead to infectious diseases

Health experts on Wednesday urged masses to start eating healthy food in summer as consumig unhygienic food prepared by the roadside vendors can lead to serious food-born diseases including typhoid, cholera and gastroenteritis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Health experts on Wednesday urged masses to start eating healthy food in summer as consumig unhygienic food prepared by the roadside vendors can lead to serious food-born diseases including typhoid, cholera and gastroenteritis.

"The ratio of the above-mentioned diseases increased by 50 to 70 percent in summer because of unhygienic food and drinks", said physician Dr. Asma Nasim while talking to a private news channel.

A child specialist Dr. Syed Faisal Mahmood also said "The use of unhealthy food items causes not only illness but also poor body defense mechanism among school children", he warned, adding, that such kids complain of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, high fever, and headache.

They also highlighted that there was another practice of wrapping snacks and food items in newspapers by street vendors which is dangerous for health, adding, that newspapers contain bio-active materials and are known to have negative health effects.

Experts urged authorities concerned to start an awareness drive through media platforms and mobilize their environmental and infection control teams into those areas and suspend the sale of food and water under unhygienic conditions.

Doctors advised that the public should take intake water and healthy food in summer to stay active and healthy.

Related Topics

Poor Water Sale Lead Media

Recent Stories

Maputo neighbourhood is 'living museum' of Mozambi ..

Maputo neighbourhood is 'living museum' of Mozambique's culture

5 minutes ago
 LFM takes part in ministerial meeting on global fo ..

LFM takes part in ministerial meeting on global food security call to action

29 minutes ago
 Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sr ..

Two uncapped players included in T20I squad for Sri Lanka series

50 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th May 2022

3 hours ago
 North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.