UNICEF Consultant Reviews RED Vaccination Campaign

UNICEF Divisional Consultant DR Sarena reviewed the 'Reach Every Door' (RED) corona vaccination campaign, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :UNICEF Divisional consultant DR Sarena reviewed the 'Reach Every Door' (RED) corona vaccination campaign, here on Thursday.

He, along with District Coordinator Health Authority Dr Zulqarnain, visited different government and private schools, streets, mohalas and other fixed points set up under the RED vaccination campaign.

He said they checked the record and got confirmed administration of vaccine to students above 12 years of age by visiting classrooms.

He instructed the staff concerned to speed up measures for vaccination of those who could not get themselves vaccinated due to any reason.

He also checked vaccination cards and got vaccination confirmed with the help of mobile-phones of some persons by sending an SMS.

