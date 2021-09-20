UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan Lifts Some COVID-19 Restrictions, Allows Mass Events

Mon 20th September 2021

Uzbekistan lifts some COVID-19 restrictions, allows mass events

Uzbekistan has lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing mass events both outdoors and indoors in light of decreasing daily COVID-19 cases, the Uzbek Health Ministry said Monday

TASHKENT, Sept. 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan has lifted some COVID-19 restrictions, allowing mass events both outdoors and indoors in light of decreasing daily COVID-19 cases, the Uzbek Health Ministry said Monday.

The Uzbek special commission to fight against the coronavirus has decided at a regular meeting to "create amenities for the population for cultural and spiritual leisure, as well as recreation by reducing quarantine requirements." People can hold family events and weddings with no more than 100 people and in strict compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements, according to the decision.

Employees of the service sector, including cultural and entertainment facilities, restaurants and wedding halls must have a certificate of vaccination, it said.

Uzbekistan has so far registered 168,938 COVID-19 cases and 1,192 related deaths

