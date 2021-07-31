UrduPoint.com

Vaccine Against All Contagious Diseases Being Provided At UCs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 12:28 PM

Vaccine against all contagious diseases being provided at UCs

Vaccine for all contagious diseases was being provided uninterruptedly at all health units of the district, spokesman of Punjab Medical Association said Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Vaccine for all contagious diseases was being provided uninterruptedly at all health units of the district, spokesman of Punjab Medical Association said Saturday.

In connection to this, mobile teams of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) were present at almost all union councils of Muzaffargarh, said Maqbool Alam in a statement here.

Moreover, he said children below and five years of age were regularly given polio drops at all EPI fixed centres and concerned UCs.

He said according to a third party review, ratio of polio vaccination in the district remained up to 99 percent while routine vaccination to local population had reached to 98 percent, he added.

Maqbool Alam condemned negative propaganda against contiguous diseases on social media and termed it as 'criminal negligence' and 'irresponsible act'.

Related Topics

Polio Punjab Mobile Social Media Muzaffargarh Criminals All

Recent Stories

At Least 20 Killed, 18 Injured in 2 Traffic Accide ..

At Least 20 Killed, 18 Injured in 2 Traffic Accidents in Eastern Afghanistan - R ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama ..

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

2 minutes ago
 Centre closely watching Sindh decision’s of lock ..

Centre closely watching Sindh decision’s of lockdown: Fawad

14 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule of match officials’ cours ..

PCB announces schedule of match officials’ course

20 minutes ago
 Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is ag ..

Azam Khan ruled out from second and third T20Is against West Indies

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan hails EU parliament members’ letter on ..

Pakistan hails EU parliament members’ letter on human rights violations in Occ ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.