Vaccine against all contagious diseases being provided at UCs

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Vaccine for all contagious diseases was being provided uninterruptedly at all health units of the district, spokesman of Punjab Medical Association said Saturday.

In connection to this, mobile teams of Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) were present at almost all union councils of Muzaffargarh, said Maqbool Alam in a statement here.

Moreover, he said children below and five years of age were regularly given polio drops at all EPI fixed centres and concerned UCs.

He said according to a third party review, ratio of polio vaccination in the district remained up to 99 percent while routine vaccination to local population had reached to 98 percent, he added.

Maqbool Alam condemned negative propaganda against contiguous diseases on social media and termed it as 'criminal negligence' and 'irresponsible act'.