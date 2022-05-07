UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 3,819 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Vietnam reported 3,819 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down 486 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Vietnam reported 3,819 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down 486 from Thursday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections were all domestically transmitted and recorded in 56 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the pandemic hotspot with 673 new cases on Friday, followed by the northern provinces of Phu Tho with 292 and Vinh Phuc with 203.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,670,570 with 43,055 deaths. Nationwide, 9,316,237 COVID-19 patients, or more than 87 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Around 215.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 196.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Friday, it has registered nearly 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.

