Violating laws, Over 72 senior PIMSs' doctors doing practice in private hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 72 senior doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) are doing practice in private hospitals which is a clear violation of the Pims bylaws, sources said on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th November, 2019) As many as 72 senior doctors of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) are doing practice in private hospitals which is a clear violation of the Pims bylaws, sources said on Thursday.These 72 doctors belong to different departments of the hospital.

The alleged doctors are doing practice in Ali Medical Centre, Shifa Hospital Allergy Centre and other private hospitals located in Blue area of Islamabad.The sources said thousands of daily visitors to Pims are irked by corrupt practices of the senior doctors associated to surgical, ENT, urology, orthopedic and other departments.Paramedic staff in Pims convinces patients to visit private clinics in order to get their commission from doctors, the sources.