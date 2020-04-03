UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Crisis Shines Light On Troubled North Africa Health Care

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:35 PM

Virus crisis shines light on troubled North Africa health care

The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on shortcomings in health care in several North African countries, even as governments moved quickly to announce restrictions to limit the spread of the virus

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has put the spotlight on shortcomings in health care in several North African countries, even as governments moved quickly to announce restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.

"Our fate is in the hands of a health system that we have neglected for years", a doctor in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh said in a video widely shared on social media.

COVID-19 patients in Morocco have denounced the conditions in public hospitals, reigniting nagging controversy over the underfunded health sector.

In a stagnating Tunisia, the government has struggled to mobilise funds to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just last year, the health sector was shaken by a series of deaths of newborn babies and reports of unsanitary facilities, poor staff management and a lack of resources.

And in neighbouring Algeria, "the health crisis has exposed failings of the health system", said Kamel Bouzid, president of the Algerian Society of Medical Oncology, quoted by independent news site TSA.

Algeria is the worst-hit of the three North African countries so far, with 986 officially declared cases, including 83 deaths, compared with 47 deaths from 735 cases in Morocco, and 455 cases including 14 deaths in Tunisia.

Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said that "considerable effort is made to care for patients".

But he also acknowledged that "even before COVID-19, we had a lack of human resources. That's the main problem".

Related Topics

Poor Social Media Doctor Marrakesh Algeria Tunisia Morocco SITE From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

41 seconds ago

Lesotho PM says rivals plotting to oust him, order ..

1 minute ago

Poor nations need COVID-19 research to avoid syste ..

1 minute ago

Premier League stars in firing line over taking pa ..

1 minute ago

Hazara division has 24 confirmed coronavirus patie ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Corona Virus Donation

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.