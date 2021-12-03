UrduPoint.com

WHO Calls For Greater Vigilance Amid Fast-spreading Omicron Variant

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 04:04 PM

WHO calls for greater vigilance amid fast-spreading Omicron variant

World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai on Friday urged people to remain vigilant against the spread of the potentially more transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant

MANILA, Dec. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) --:World Health Organization (WHO) regional director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai on Friday urged people to remain vigilant against the spread of the potentially more transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Manila-based WHO regional office said many countries are reporting detection of Omicron increasing daily.

"Geographic distribution is likely already wider than currently reported," warned the agency.

At a virtual press conference, Kasai stressed the need to prepare for new surges of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, adding that information suggests that Omicron "may be more transmissible than other variants."Several countries, including the Philippines, have imposed travel restrictions to keep the Omicron variant out of their shores. However, Kasai warned that "blanket travel bans can delay entry of the Omicron variant but will not prevent entry."

Related Topics

World Philippines May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

500,000 people get free medical treatment through ..

500,000 people get free medical treatment through Sehat Card Plus: Jhagra

50 seconds ago
 Iran nuclear talks set for pause: news agency

Iran nuclear talks set for pause: news agency

52 seconds ago
 No change to Australian COVID-19 booster vaccines ..

No change to Australian COVID-19 booster vaccines in response to Omicron variant ..

4 minutes ago
 Japan weather officials warn of more temblors afte ..

Japan weather officials warn of more temblors after quakes jolt areas near Mt. F ..

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports 3 new imported COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago
 At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo par ..

At least 17 suspected Omicron cases after Oslo party

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.