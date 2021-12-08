UrduPoint.com

WHO, US Scientists Say Omicron No Worse Than Other Virus Variants

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 04:55 PM

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity

Geneva, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains, top scientists from the WHO and the United States told AFP, while cautioning that more research is needed to judge its severity.

The hopeful assessments came as global concern grew over the heavily mutated variant, which has forced dozens of nations to re-impose border restrictions and raised the possibility of a return to economically punishing lockdowns.

While it is likely more transmissible than previous variants, "the preliminary data don't indicate that this is more severe," the World Health Organization's second-in-command told AFP.

"In fact, if anything, the direction is towards less severity," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday, insisting though that more research was needed.

Ryan also said it was "highly unlikely" that Omicron could fully sidestep protections provided by existing Covid vaccines.

"We have highly effective vaccines that have proved effective against all the variants so far, in terms of severe disease and hospitalisation... There's no reason to expect that it wouldn't be so" for Omicron, he added, pointing to initial data from South Africa, where the strain was first reported.

However, Ryan acknowledged that it was possible that existing vaccines might prove less effective against Omicron, which counts more than 30 mutations on the spike protein that dots the surface of the coronavirus and allows it to invade cells.

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci echoed the WHO's view, saying Omicron did not appear worse than prior strains based on early indications -- and was possibly milder.

The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci told AFP.

"It almost certainly is not more severe than Delta," he said. "There is some suggestion that it might even be less severe." But he noted it was important to not over-interpret the data because the populations being followed skewed young and were less likely to become hospitalised. Severe disease can also take weeks to develop.

"Then, as we get more infections throughout the rest of the world, it might take longer to see what's the level of severity." - Global concern - The detection of the first Omicron cases two weeks ago coincided with surges in infection numbers across the world, and the variant added fuel to concerns about a global Covid resurgence.

Omicron has so far been found in 57 countries around the world, the WHO said. No deaths have yet been associated with the variant.

Ryan stressed the need for all countries to help detect Omicron cases and research its behaviour.

"The more and better data we collect in the next two weeks, (the better chances) of a clear conclusion regarding the implications of this variant," he said.

As European Union health ministers met Tuesday to find ways to coordinate their response, Norway announced it will tighten restrictions to combat its surge.

A suspected outbreak of Omicron last week among dozens of partygoers who had all been vaccinated led to new restrictions in and around the capital Oslo.

Neighbouring Sweden also said Tuesday it would launch a series of anti-Covid measures.

Elsewhere in Europe, Poland said that from December 15, it will restrict the number of people allowed in churches, restaurants and theatres, and make vaccination compulsory for healthcare workers, teachers and the military from March 1.

- Growing frustration - While the positive initial assessments of Omicron helped lift the mood, especially among global markets as fears of another economic downturn subsided, the variant's emergence has highlighted that the fight against the pandemic is far from over.

Covid-19 has officially killed more than 5.2 million people around the world since it was first declared in late 2019, although the true toll is likely to be several times higher.

Scientists and health experts say vaccinations and continued social distancing remain key to defeating all variants of the virus, including Omicron.

"The virus hasn't changed its nature," Ryan said. "The rules of the game are still the same." But vaccine requirements have sparked resistance in many countries, either because of misinformation and conspiracy theories or the economic and logistical impact of such mandates.

Around 4,000 people protested in Brussels on Tuesday against a plan by the Belgian government to make vaccines compulsory for health workers from early next year.

"We are in favour of vaccination, but why only health workers?" said nurse Perrine.

"Because everyone must be vaccinated, it is everyone or no one."

Related Topics

World Europe Norway European Union Young Brussels Oslo Same Poland South Africa United States Sweden March December Border 2019 Market All From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

11 minutes ago
 Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Mil ..

Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Military Drills Near Border

30 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Isla ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Chapters from Islamic Art&#039; exhibition

26 minutes ago
 Water supplying network inaugurated in Afghanistan ..

Water supplying network inaugurated in Afghanistan's Logar province

33 seconds ago
 Special desk set up at DC Office to give preferenc ..

Special desk set up at DC Office to give preference to locals in provision of jo ..

34 seconds ago
 UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities ..

UAE Fatwa Council, international Fatwa authorities discuss cooperation

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.