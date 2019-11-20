UrduPoint.com
With Change Of Weather, Dengue Cases Declined ;Commissioner

Wed 20th November 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :As the temperature decreasing, the number of dengue patients have been declined as it was not suitable for the breeding of dengue mosquito, said Commissioner Capt(Retd)Saqib Zafar while briefing the provincial cabinet committee meeting here on Wednesday.

The Commissioner said that presently 55 patients were admitted in the allied hospitals of the city out of which 31 were of positive results.

He said that 26 new dengue suspects were admitted to the allied hospitals while 27 were discharged during last 24 hours after providing the required treatment.

Saqib told the meeting that strict action is being taken on violation of SOP"s regarding dengue,adding 147 FIR" were registered and 111 were arrested while 3785 notices were issued on violation of SOP's ",he said.

He informed that 406 dengue suspects were tested at 10 screening camps during the last 24 hours that were set up to decrease the load of patients in the city hospitals.

Saqib said prevention of the disease was priority of the government and the district health administration was working day and night to wipe out the breeding of larvae completely.

