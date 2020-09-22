UrduPoint.com
World Sees Record Weekly Number Of Covid-19 Cases, Deaths Down: WHO

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:28 PM

The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed

Geneva (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed.

In a fresh global update, the World Health Organization said late Monday that during the week ending on September 20, 1,998,897 new cases of the novel coronavirus were registered around the world.

That marks a six-percent increase over a week earlier and "the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic," the UN health agency said.

More Stories From Health

