The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Wednesday continued its protest against non-implementing of decisions related with the service structure of medical practitioners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Young Doctors Association (YDA) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Wednesday continued its protest against non-implementing of decisions related with the service structure of medical practitioners.

Addressing a gathering, representatives of YDA said that the ministry concerned did not implement its decision of increasing salaries and stipend of doctors and post-graduates working in the PIMS hospital.

They said it was decided that the YDA would not provide medical services to patients at Out Patients Department and operation theaters of PIMS.

They asked the ministry concerned to implement its pledges including increase in salary packages for doctors.

They said that all PIMS doctors were united and decided to start this protest till their demands were accepted by the quarters concerned.

The YDA had called off its previous protest three weeks back on assurance of the ministry concerned to address their concerns. Now the YDA once again started protest with fresh demands with threat of suspension of services for patients.

On other hand, the citizens demanded of the quarters concerned to take action against doctors who were on protest due to which patients had been facing several hardships.