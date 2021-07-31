19 missing in Kishtwar cloudburst feared dead, families abandon hope

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Nineteen missing persons in cloudburst incident at Honzar village in Dachhan area of Kishtwar district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are 'feared dead' as their relatives have left hopes of their survival, after 72 hours long rescue and search operation, KMS reported.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Kishtwar released the list of 19 missing persons after taking feedback from all affected families and villagers of the area. Most of the shattered family members, have left any hope of the survival of their dear ones missing in the cloudburst incident of late Tuesday evening. The villagers and relatives along with police and SDRF/ NDRF teams are searching for the missing people for the last over 72 hours. So far, only seven dead bodies have been recovered from the area and 17 injured could be rescued. The teams also walked along the banks of the Nallah, down-stream for 4-5 kms.

Those missing were identified as, Saja Begum (60), wife of Ghulam Mohiuddin; Khursheed Ahmed (31), son of Mohammad Iqbal; Fida Hussain (26), son of Mohammad Ramzan; Mohammad Sharif (40), son of Ghulam Rasool; Almina Tabassum (22), daughter Mohammad Iqbal; Mata Begum (45), wife of Lala Tantray; Ghulam Mohammad (70), son of Rasool; Fazal Hussain (18), son of Rustam Ali Chopan; Tariq Hussain ( 50), son of Nazir Ahmed; Zarina Begum (40), wife of Tariq Hussain; Mata Begum(45), wife of Ghulam Rasool; Fatima Begum (56), wife of Ghulam Ahmed; Bashir Ahmed (45), son of Rustam Ali; Begum (44), wife of Abdul Rehman; Sharifa Begum(38), wife of Ghulam Mohd; Shakir Hussain (22), son of Ghulam Ahmed; Ghulam Ahmed (65), son of Abdul Aziz; Zubaida Bano (25), daughter of Ghulam Ahmed and Khalid, son of Haji Ghani- all residents of Honzar village.

Meanwhile, Kishtwar authorities also sent two rescue teams to Chashoti in Paddar where about 150 Machail Mata pilgrims have been stuck due to another cloudburst and washing away of a bridge over Nallah there. SDM Paddar was supervising this operation.

Due to landslides at Thandapani near Sunderbani, the traffic on Jammu-Poonch highway remained suspended for more than four hours during morning hours today. A car also suffered minor damage in the incident but no loss of life was reported.

A Meteorological department official said the weather remained overcast with light rain at most places across Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"Same conditions are most likely to continue throughout the day. A brief spell of heavy showers may occur at some places which may trigger flash flood, mudslide and landslide," the official said, advising people to remain alert and move away from vulnerable places.