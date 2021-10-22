UrduPoint.com

22nd October 1993 Massacre Still Alive In Hearts Of Kashmiris :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat

Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:04 PM

22nd October 1993 massacre still alive in hearts of Kashmiris :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat , a Kashmir refugee organisation, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that wounds of Bijbehara incident are still alive in the hearts of every Kashmiri citizen.

Indian military was involved in the massacre of 51 Kashmiri citizens on October 22, 1993 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Bijbehara),adding, the families of martyrs of Bijbehara massacre are still awaiting justice, he told APP.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the massacre of unarmed Kashmiri civilians, he said that soldiers of the 14th BSF Battalion of the Indian Army had indiscriminately opened fire on the unarmed civilians protesting against the brutal military siege of Hazrat Bal, "they had martyred 51 civilians including children and elders.

" He said that more than two hundred civilians were seriously injured in this tragic incident.

Uzair Ahmed maintained that for the last seven decades, India has been suppressing every voice raised for the liberation of the people of Jammu and Kashmir with military force and brutal tactics.

He said that since 1989, dozens of such incidents had taken place in the occupied state in which thousands of Kashmiri citizens had been massacred.

Ghazali said that India openly violating civil liberties and human rights in the internationally recognized disputed state through military force.

