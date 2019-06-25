UrduPoint.com
7 Civilians Arrested In Srinagar, Pulwama Areas

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:00 PM

Indian police arrested seven civilians in Srinagar and Pulwama districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian police arrested seven civilians in Srinagar and Pulwama districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) , the police arrested four persons, Owais Ahmed Dar, Adnan Mushtaq Batoo, Qazi Yawar Khalid and Kamil Javed during house raids in downtown area of Srinagar.

The police during house raids arrested two students, Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh and Aaqib Ahmed Malik and a 50-year-old civilian, Bashir Ahmed Malik in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Meanwhile, Indian police on Monday night raided the residence of a senior journalist in Srinagar and arrested him.

The 62-year-old Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, who is Printer and Publisher of urdu daily newspaper Daily Aafaq was arrested during a raid at his residence in Srinagar in an almost three decades old fake case registered against him.

