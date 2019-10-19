AI demands lifting of communications blockade in IoK

London-based human rights watchdog, Amnesty International has demanded lifting of communications blockade and immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees held by Indian authorities without charge or trial in the occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :London-based human rights watchdog, Amnesty International has demanded lifting of communications blockade and immediate release of all Kashmiri detainees held by Indian authorities without charge or trial in the occupied Kashmir.

In a report, the watchdog said it documented a clear pattern of arbitrary detention of activists, politicians and even children by Indian authorities, Radio Pakistan reported.

It also recorded a pattern of Indian authorities using excessive force and intimidation as detained persons are beaten and threatened.

Amnesty International noted that in most cases families of the detained persons were not informed of the grounds of arrests and their whereabouts which constitutes a serious violation of the detainees' right to fair trial.