AIOU Mirpur AJK Launches A Mass Spring Tree Plantation Drive Across Mirpur Div
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:43 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in collaboration with Anjmun Falah o Behbood Insaniat, Agriculture, and Forest Departments of AJK in Mirpur, launched a spring tree plantation campaign on Wednesday, marking a significant step towards environmental conservation and sustainability in Azad Jammu Kashmir in general and Mirpur in particular. The plantation activities lasted the whole day.
Dignitaries from various sectors participated in this noteworthy event, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing environmental challenges. Their presence, in large numbers, underscores the commitment to fostering a greener and healthier environment for future generations.
The tree planting initiative reflects AIOU Mirpur's dedication to environmental stewardship and community engagement. By planting trees, AIOU Mirpur aims to enhance biodiversity, mitigate climate change, and contribute to the overall well-being of the region.
The Chief Guest, Commissioner Mirpur, Chaudhary Shaukat Ali, while addressing the ceremony, underscored the critical significance of tree plantations for sustainable living.
The Commissioner, Shaukat Ali, said, "Tree planting is not merely an event; it is a lifelong commitment essential for the well-being of our planet and future generations." He highlighted the enduring impact of environmental conservation efforts and the responsibility shared by all individuals and institutions.
The ceremony inspired all participants to embrace the tree planting campaign as a continuous endeavor towards environmental preservation and ecological balance.
The tree planting campaign received widespread support and participation, symbolizing the collective resolve to address environmental challenges and promote a greener, healthier world.
"We are thrilled to kickstart this tree planting initiative at Allama Iqbal Open University Mirpur," stated Sheikh Faisal Shahzad, Regional Director, AIOU Mirpur, while addressing the ceremony.
"Through collective action and environmental consciousness, we can make a positive impact on our surroundings.
This initiative aligns with our commitment to sustainable development and responsible citizenship," he also added.
The Regional Director said that AIOU Mirpur has always encouraged students, faculty, staff, and community members to participate actively in the tree planting efforts and embrace a culture of environmental responsibility.
The local State Forest Department senior officers, including Bilal Younas, Conservator of Forests, Mirpur Forest Circle, Mirpur; Imran Sadiq Malik, Conservator Development, Forest South Circle; M. Naseer Choudhry, Field Monitoring Officer/Ex. Manager AKLASC; and Khalid Mehmood, Forest Prosecuting Officer/Forest Magistrate, participated in the plantation drive aimed at enhancing green cover and environmental sustainability in Lake Mirpur district.
The active involvement of the Forest Department in the drive underscores the government's commitment to environmental conservation and afforestation efforts. Through their dedicated participation, these officers set an example of responsible citizenship and leadership in fostering a greener and healthier environment for the community. Participants in the grand even commented on this occasion.
"We are delighted to have the support and participation of our state Forest Department officials in our plantation drive," expressed Imran Sadiq, Conservative Forest, at the event. "Their expertise and dedication are invaluable as we work together to create sustainable green spaces for future generations and as the manifestation of the state government's vision to bring about a green revolution through such tree plantation drives across the region, he added.
The Forest Department's active presence further strengthens the collaborative efforts between government agencies, non-profit organizations, and community members in addressing environmental challenges and promoting biodiversity conservation, the participants observed.
A delegation from Government College Mirpur, led by Principal Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, also planted trees as part of a community-driven initiative.
