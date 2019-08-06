(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday echoed with mass public rallies against India to mark their extreme resentment and protest over New Delhi's sinister decision of revoking article 370 and 35-A of her constitution withdrawing the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir state defying all international norms and commitments under the UN resolutions on Kashmir issue.

Anti-India rallies at all major cities and towns throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir were the hallmark of the day to mark protest against the Indian nefarious decision of harming the ancient integrity and entity of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state abrogating the above articles with ulterior motive to change the demography of the Muslim-majority disputed territory, bulk of which is in Indian occupation since last 72 years at the might of her military power and against the wishes of the people of the state living at both sides of LoC and other parts of the world.

People from all walks of life including social, political and religious party workers, traders, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students, human rights activists staged the rallies in all AJK district and tehsil headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Haveili, Jhelum valley and the forward Neelam valley at the LoC to mark their resentment against India's unwarranted, unethical, immoral and forced action of abolishing the special status of the Jammu & Kashmir State besides to reiterated full solidarity with the brethren and sisters of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in these hours of trial.

Categorically rejecting India's notorious move of withdrawing special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed JAMMU Kashmir state, speakers said that India had dig her own grave on the sacred land of the priests of islam � the muslim-dominated Jammu Kashmir state, through the above sinister action of abrogation of the above two articles denying the special status which the state was enjoying since 1954 in view of its being the world-acclaimed disputed territory in India's unlawful occupation.

In Mirpur, thousands of people belonging to all segments of the civil society thronged the city streets to express resentment against the Indian move. They brought out a big procession from district courts premises. Protestors were carrying black flags � besides AJK and Pakistan flags.

Raising full throat anti-India slogans including "'Indian dogs � go back", "Do or Die � Save Jammu & Kashmir", "Down with Modi", "Down with Indian Imperialism", "Kashmir freedom struggle � Zindbad", "'Bharti Ghasbo � Chore Do Kashmir Ko" , the furious protesters passed through major city streets wearing black bands around their arms.

Through a unanimously passed resolution against the Indian sinister decision, the participants of the mammoth rally held at the city's central Shaheed chowk called upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate note of the issue and move to the United Nations to get convened the Security Council's emergent session to get stopped India's onslaught on the people of Jammu & Kashmir � besides stringent action against New Delhi for blatantly violating the UN resolutions of the unresolved global issue of Kashmir.

Addressing the rally speakers including AJK minister and MLA Ch. Muhammad Saeed, Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza, Chairman National Events Organizing Committee Sardar Adnan Khusheed, who led the rally, Senior Kashmiri journalist and Secretary General National Events Organising Committee of Mirpur Altaf Hamid Rao, ex Advisor to AJK govt.

and former city Mayor Ch. Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Jinnah Foundation AJK Dr. Amin Choudhry, Registrar Mirpur University of Science & Technology Prof. Waris Jaraal, President AJK Supreme Court Bar Association Raja Inam Ullah, President District Bar Association Ch. Tariq Bashir, Mirpur Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman e Tajraan including Choudhry Mahmood, Shoukat Ch., Raja Khalid Mahmood, Ch. Muhammad Naeem, President MCCI Sohail Shujah Mujahid, FPCCI's ex Vice President Ch. Javed Iqbal, Bashir Shagoo and Muhammad Ayub Muslim of Jamaat-e-Islami AJK, Ch. Mansha of PTI, Ghulam Rasool Awami of PPP AJK, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate President PPP (SB) AJK Chapter, Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Ch. Pervez Shehzad, Sardar Rasheed Jamaal, Shakoor Mughal, ex President APCA AJK Masood Rathore and others called upon the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian sinister decision of resorting to great harm to the historic status and entity of the disputed Himalayan state.

"This is open violation of international norms and commitments including UN resolutions on global issue of JAMMU and Kashmir on the part of New Delhi, speakers said.

They continued that this was now the prime responsibility of every subject (resident) of the State of Jammu and Kashmir, living at either side of the line of control and rest of the world to rally round a plat form irrespective of the political ideologies, cast, creed and religion to rally round a flag to safeguard the identity and historic status of the internationally-acknowledged Jammu & Kashmir state.

Strongly condemned India's sinister decision of scrapping article 370 of her constitution in an attempt to change the internationally-recognised disputed status of the Jammu and Kashmir State, the speakers continued that India's mal and discriminatory treatment to the Muslim majority disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir in her forced and unlawful occupation proved that it was neither a secular nor a democratic country besides not safe for the people of all parts of the State.

They termed it the victory of the two-nation theory. They continued that India, in fact was trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and wants to change the historic centuries old status of Jammu and Kashmir State at the might of her military power.

The speakers underlined that entire curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state was lying dis-linked from rest of the world by the Indian occupying forces since Sunday - after entire internet service and other sources of communications have been switched off and disbanded to curb the public wrath in entire occupied territory against the Indian nefarious action of abolishing special status of the state.

They urged upon the world community to take immediate notice of the serious situation in the occupied state as India was openly violating the international laws by subjecting the Kashmiris to serious human rights violations.

Expressing full solidarity with the government and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan, speakers said that since all units of Pakistan were on one page over the issue of Kashmir, India will be given befitting response in case of any misadventure.

The rally expressed profound gratitude to the governments of Pakistan and AJK espe4cially Prime Minister Imran Khan for thorough consultation with every rele4vant international forum on the constantly fast deteriorating situation in the bleeding vale of Kashmir besides at the Line of Control in view of the fresh build up Indian occupying troops both in populous areas in the held state as well as at the LoC.