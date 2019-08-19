AJK most suitable for tree plantation: Sardar Masood Khan

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Monday said the Azad Jammu & Kashmir ( AJK ) was the most suitable region for tree plantation, both geographically and climatically.

"Forest conservation and new forestation have become inevitable to preserve natural beauty of the liberated territory besides to maintain balance in climate and secure the future of coming generations", the AJK President said in his message on the occasion of launching of national tree plantation campaign 2019.

He said the territory continued to receive downpours almost throughout the year, which is essential for the growth of trees. In spite of such a favorable climate, if we fail to make our state green and emerald, it would be our bad luck. "Forests and trees are essential to maintain balance in the natural environment, and to meet needs of fuel timber and construction wood as well as production of food grains," he added.

The AJK president said in the light of Islamic teachings, it was individual, collective and social responsibility of all to make the tree plantation programme a success on the regional and national level.

"Tree plantation is not the responsibility of some individual, any department or the government, but this is a collective national obligation, and all of us have to contribute to it," he added.

Sardar Masood said the AJK forests were on the one hand an asset of the state while on the other they also had national importance. The forests in the bottom of Himalaya range, besides fulfilling the basic needs of 88 percent rural population of Azad Kashmir, guaranteed stability of agriculture and industry of Pakistan, he added.

While declaring forests as the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir state, he said the forest conservation added to the beauty of the region, and at the same time, attracted tourists and contributed to strengthen the national economy.