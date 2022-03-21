UrduPoint.com

AJK President Seeks Concerted Efforts To Highlight Kashmir Question At Global Front

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 08:45 PM

AJK President seeks concerted efforts to highlight Kashmir question at global front

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said that since the Kashmir issue has entered into a decisive phase, concerted efforts on the part of all political stakeholders were needed to highlight the issue at the world level.

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Monday said that since the Kashmir issue has entered into a decisive phase, concerted efforts on the part of all political stakeholders were needed to highlight the issue at the world level.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations at Aiwan-e-Sadr, in the State metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry said, "At this critical juncture, we all need to demonstrate the sense of responsibility and unity and play our role in highlighting the Kashmir issue in international forums".

He said that the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would continue to play its role in promoting the Kashmir cause and raising voice against Indian brutalities in the Indian held territory.

The president said that since he took the oath of office a number of initiatives were taken to bring world focus on human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

"In this regard, I visited many western and EU countries to draw world attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights in Kashmir", he said adding that massive public rallies under the aegis of all parties conference were also organized in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Islamabad World Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir National University All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Junior National Tennis Championship commences

Junior National Tennis Championship commences

1 minute ago
 US Still Testing Ukraine Deconfliction Line With R ..

US Still Testing Ukraine Deconfliction Line With Russia Every Day - Pentagon Off ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Forces Destroy Military Targers Stored in ..

Russian Forces Destroy Military Targers Stored in Kiev Shopping Center - Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Court summons accused for indictment in rape case

Court summons accused for indictment in rape case

2 minutes ago
 Berlin to Host Donor Conference for Moldova on Apr ..

Berlin to Host Donor Conference for Moldova on April 5 - Baerbock

6 minutes ago
 Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory

Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>