AJK Prime Minister lambastes New Delhi for new wave of genocide in IOK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations and other global bodies to take immediate notice of Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations and other global bodies to take immediate notice of Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement, he strongly condemned the brutal killing of 13 innocent Kashmiri youth in an occupant forces' violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district and Nawshehra area of Rajouri district on Monday, and called upon the human rights bodies to play their due role and help stop Indian atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister while vehemently condemning the state terrorism in held valley stated that such alarming situation could pose a serious threat to the global peace.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Indian occupant forces had accelerated their atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "Kashmiri youth was being slaughtered and their properties were being destroyed instead of providing them medical aid", he added.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiris who were being victims of Indian constitutional terrorism were besieged in their houses since 5th August last year. "Now, India through the changes in domicile laws, changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory converting majority Muslim state into a minority", he added.

The Prime Minister said "it is high time for the world community to come forward and raise voice over the Indian nefarious designs".