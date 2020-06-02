UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Lambastes New Delhi For New Wave Of Genocide In IOK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:06 PM

AJK Prime Minister lambastes New Delhi for new wave of genocide in IOK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations and other global bodies to take immediate notice of Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations and other global bodies to take immediate notice of Indian barbarism in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a statement, he strongly condemned the brutal killing of 13 innocent Kashmiri youth in an occupant forces' violent military operation in Mendhar and other villages of Poonch district and Nawshehra area of Rajouri district on Monday, and called upon the human rights bodies to play their due role and help stop Indian atrocities on the unarmed Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister while vehemently condemning the state terrorism in held valley stated that such alarming situation could pose a serious threat to the global peace.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said Indian occupant forces had accelerated their atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris amid the global coronavirus pandemic. "Kashmiri youth was being slaughtered and their properties were being destroyed instead of providing them medical aid", he added.

The Prime Minister said that Kashmiris who were being victims of Indian constitutional terrorism were besieged in their houses since 5th August last year. "Now, India through the changes in domicile laws, changing the demographic composition of the disputed territory converting majority Muslim state into a minority", he added.

The Prime Minister said "it is high time for the world community to come forward and raise voice over the Indian nefarious designs".

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Minority Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Muslim Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED issues new circular prohibiting industries i ..

10 minutes ago

FNC passes bill to establish ‘International Cent ..

10 minutes ago

EDA, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomati ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

55 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

1 hour ago

Supreme Court directs FPCCI to resolve issue regar ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.